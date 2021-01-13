Farmers react to SC staying farm law implementation, say ‘won’t stop protest’

Farmers said that they will continue protesting after the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of Centre’s three farm laws and said that it is forming a four-member committee to resolve the impasse between Centre and farmers.

Farm union leaders said that they won’t be meeting the committee members.

“We had said yesterday itself that we won't appear before any such committee.

Our agitation will go on as usual.

All the members of this Committee are pro-government and had been justifying the laws of the government.

The formation of the committee is an act to divert attention from the issue,” Balbir Singh Rajewal, Bhartiya Kisan Union (R).

The Supreme Court also sought cooperation of protesting farmers on the issue.

This comes as protest by farmers against Centre’s farm laws entered 48th day.

Farmers have demanded that Centre repeal the three farm laws.

Several round of discussion between farmers and Centre were inconclusive.

