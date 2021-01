Quarantine guidelines for Oklahoma schools

SCHOOLS -THE GOVERNOR UNVEILING A NEWQUARANTINE POLICY FOR SCHOOLS..A CHANGE AIMED AT GETTING ANDKEEPING STUDENTS AND TEACHERS INTHE CLASSROOM.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER SHARES WHAT THESECHANGES ARE - AND HOW LOCALSCHOOL DISTRICTS ARE RESPONDING.KATIE?THANKS, ERIN.GOVERNOR KEVIN STITT SAYS THEDECISION FOR KIDS TO BE INSCHOOL - SHOULD BE UP TO THEIRPARENTS.MEANWHILE - LOCAL DISTRICTSAREN'T CHANGING THEIR POLICIESJUST YET.GOV.

KEVIN STITT"The data is clear.

In-personschool is safe and it's what'sbest for our kids."GOVERNOR KEVIN STITT - HOPING TOKEEP STUDENTS AND TEACHERS INTHE CLASSROOM WITH AN UPDATEDQUARANTINE POLICY.THE UPDATED POLICY SAYS OKLAHOMASCHOOLS FOLLOWING SAFETYPROTOCOLS AND ENFORCING MASKS -WON'T HAVE TO QUARANTINE AFTER APOTENTIAL EXPOSURE - AS LONG ASSTUDENTS AND STAFF AREN'TSHOWING SYMPTOMS.HOWEVER - THE POLICY DOES áNOTáAPPLY IF THE EXPOSURE HAPPENSDURING AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIESLIKE SPORTS.AND EXPOSED STUDENTS ANDTEACHERS SHOULD STILL QUARANTINEIN SITUATIONS WHERE MASK ANDDISTANCING RULES WERE NOTFOLLOWED.ANYONE WHO TESTS POSITIVE FORCOVID MUST STILL ISOLATE.STATE LEADERS SAY - IT'SCRITICAL THAT STUDENTS BE INSCHOOL.RYAN WALTERS, OKLAHOMA SECRETARYOF EDUCATION"The long-term impact of ourstudents going another semesterwithout an in-person learningoption would be catastrophicacademically, emotionally, andfiscally."GOVERNOR STITT - USING BROKENARROW HIGH SCHOOL AS AN EXAMPLE.SAYING - THE STATE'S LARGESTHIGH SCHOOL - HAS BEEN IN-PERSONFOR 66 DAYS.MEANWHILE - CALLING OUT TULSAPUBLIC SCHOOLS FOR KEEPING ITSSTUDENTS HOME.GOV.

KEVIN STITT"Just minutes away at TulsaPublic Schools, their highschoolers haven't been in thebuilding for 305 days.

305 days.All because you live a coupleblocks the wrong direction."TULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLS - RELEASINGA STATEMENT IN CONJUNCTION WITHTHE TULSA CLASSROOM TEACHERSASSOCIATION - POINTING OUT THERISE IN COVID CASES - AND SAYINGIN PART:No one wants our students backin their classrooms with theirteachers and peers as much as wedo.

Our students, our teachers,our team, our board, and ourparents are all very anxious toget back to in-person learningsafely.

We are also committed tothe safety of our students, ourteam members, and theirfamilies.UNION PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILLCONTINUE FOLLOWING C-D-CGUIDELINES..JENKS AND BIXBY PUBLIC SCHOOLSSAY THEY WILL REVIEW THEPOLICY..MEANWHILE - STATE SUPERINTENDENTJOY HOFMEISTER RELEASING ASTATEMENT SAYING IN-PART:"While this option underscoresthe need for mask requirementsin school, I cannot in goodconscience support ignoringquarantine guidelines from theCDC and other infectious diseaseexperts."STATE HEALTH COMMISSION LANCEFRYE SAYS TEACHERS 65 AND OLDERARE STARTING TO GET VACCINATEDTHIS WEEK .AND WILL BE FOLLOWED BY OTHERTEACHERS ONCE THE VACCINE SUPPLYIS AVAILABLE.