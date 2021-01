Williamson 'disgusted' at picture of free school meal

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says he was "disgusted" at the picture of a free school meal provided to children by catering company Chartwells.

He added the were clear standards that needed to be delivered against, and it had been made clear to Chartwells its behaviour was "not right" and "will not be tolerated".

Report by Alibhaiz.

