Cerner's PAC suspends donations to Congress members who ‘incited violence in Washington, D.C.'

THE FALLOUT CONTINUES FORMISSOURI AND KANSAS LAWMAKERS.DAYS AFTER HALLMARK ANNOUNCED ITWANTED SENATORS JOSH HAWLEY ANDROGER MARSHALL TO RETURN ITSCAMPAIGN DONATIONS.KANSAS CITY-BASED CERNER ISANNOUNCING IT WILL SUSPEND ALLDONATIONS TO LAWMAKERS WHOOBJECTED TO CERTIFYING THEELECTION RESULTS LAST WEEKACCORDING TO THE FEC, CERNERDONATED $5,000 TO MARSHALL’SCAMPAIGN LAST YEARTHE COMPANY ALSO DONATED TOKANSAS CONGRESSMAN JAKE LATURNERAND RON ESTES AS WELL ASMISSOURI CONGRESSPEOPLE SAMGRAVES AND VICKY HARTZLER.ALL OF WHOM VOTED AGAINSTCERTIFYING PRESIDENT-ELECTBIDEN’S VICTORY.FEC RECORDS DO NOT SHOW ANYCERNER PAC DONATIONS TO JOSHHAWLEY IN 2018 BUT IT DONATED TOHIS POLITICAL ACTION GROUPSAFTER HE WAS ELE