Ten House Republicans including Rep. Liz Cheney vote to impeach President Trump

Noteworthy Republicans in the House, like Rep.
Liz Cheney and Rep.
John Katko, voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
Noteworthy Republicans in the House, like Rep.
Liz Cheney and Rep.
John Katko, voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
"With just seven days left in President Trump's term, they are fast-tracking impeachment proceedings - a move which will no doubt..
Watch VideoThe House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump again, making him the only U.S. president to be..