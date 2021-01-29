Trump and allies target Liz Cheney after impeachment vote

Republican Rep.
Matt Gaetz of Florida railed against GOP Rep.
Liz Cheney at the Wyoming state capitol, stirring hundreds of Trump supporters and counter protesters after she voted to impeach the former President.
Republican Rep.
Matt Gaetz of Florida railed against GOP Rep.
Liz Cheney at the Wyoming state capitol, stirring hundreds of Trump supporters and counter protesters after she voted to impeach the former President.
Today, President Trump became the first President to be impeached a second time after the House of Representatives charged him with..
Today, President Trump became the first President to be impeached a second time after the House of Representatives charged him with..