NBC 26 weather forecast

We could see some patchy fog tonight with lows in the mid/upper-20s.

The next round of precipitation will arrive mainly Thursday afternoon.

It may start as a wintry mix, but looks to change to mainly snow on Thursday night (except along the lake).

As far as snow totals, it looks like it may only be a 1-3" event for many, with a little less along Lake Michigan, and maybe a little more well to the northwest.

There won't be much wind though, so blowing and drifting shouldn't be a problem.

There is an outlying model that has more snow than this, but at this time, I'm going to disregard that one as it is a little less reliable.

Some lingering snow or rain showers may stick around on Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

We'll start to cool down by Sunday with a few flurries possible over the weekend.