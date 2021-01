Young Adults May Be Fueling COVID-19 Spread

Nearly 60% of new COVID-19 cases are in adults between 18 and 24 years old.

Adults under 24-years-old represent nearly 1.7 million of the nearly 2.9 million cases of coronavirus in that age group.

According to UPI, 96% of these cases experienced symptoms, agency researchers said.

Children aged 5 to 17 years, make up nearly 35% of all reported cases in people 24 years of age and younger.

The data was released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.