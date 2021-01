One Night in Miami Movie Clip - In My Own Words

One Night in Miami Movie Clip - In My Own Words - Plot synopsis: One Night in Miami is a fictional account of one incredible night where icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown gathered discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s.

US Release Date: January 15, 2021 Starring: Aldis Hodge, Eli Goree, Leslie Odom Jr. Directed By: Regina King