ABC 10News at 11am Top Stories

WEEK OUT FROM INAUGURATION DAYTHE NATION'S CAPITOL JUST A WEEKOUT FROM INAUGURATION DAY.AND THE LATEST ON THEIMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP.CHECKING IN ON SAN DIEGO'SEFFORTS TO RAMP UP VACCINATIONSAFTER THE STATE EXPANDED THELIST OF PEOPLE ELIGIBLE.HOW THE SUPER STATION DOWNTOWNIS HANDLING THOUSANDS A DAY.AND ONE SENIOR CARE FACILITYTHAT'S FINALLY GETTING VACCINESAFTER BEING HIT VERY HARD BY THEVIRUS LAST YEAR.ABC10 NEWS AT 11 STARTS NOW.Jim: SO GOOD TO HAVE YOU WITH USTHIS MIDDAY, I'M JIM PATTON,JOINED REMOTELY BY CO-ANCHORVIRGINIA CHA, AND METEORLOGISTMEGAN PARRY.A LOT OF PREP IN WASHINGTON,D.C.THOUSANDS OF NATIONAL GUARDTROOPS DESCENDING ON THECAPITOL.FENCES BEING PUT UP AROUND MAJORLANDMARKS AND ANNOUNCING THENATIONAL MALL WILL BE CLOSED FORTHE INAUGURATION, COMING IN THEWAKE OF THE VIOLENT RIOTS ONCAPITOL HILL WHICH PROMPTEDHOUSE LAWMAKERS TO VOTE TOIMPEACH PRESIDENT TRUMP.ELIZABETH HAS MORE ON THEPROCEEDINGS AND WHAT COMES NEXT.