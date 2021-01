Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 1,248

Public Health England said a further 1,248 people had died within 28 days oftesting positive for Covid-19 in the UK as of Thursday.

The number of peoplein the UK to have been given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as of January13 is 2,918,252, according to Public Health England (PHE), a rise of 278,943from the figures published on Wednesday.A total of 437,977 people havereceived a second dose in the UK as of January 13, a rise of 9,745 from theprevious day, PHE added.