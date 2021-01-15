WEB EXTRA: Joe Biden Promises More Stimulus Money

President-elect Joe Biden laid out his COVID relief proposal Thursday night in Wilmington, Delaware.
He promised more money in relief checks so that Americans don't have to choose "between paying rent and putting food on the table."
President-elect Joe Biden laid out his COVID relief proposal Thursday night in Wilmington, Delaware.
He promised more money in relief checks so that Americans don't have to choose "between paying rent and putting food on the table."
ae;oigha;hija;igja;hija
gmk a block election day