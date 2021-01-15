Happy birthday to Martin Luther King Jr.

From penning a letter from the Birmingham jail, to peaceful protests, to his "I Have a Dream" speech.
Doctor Martin Luther King Junior is one of the most well known civil rights leaders.
Today we celebrate what would have been his 92nd birthday.
From penning a letter from the Birmingham jail, to peaceful protests, to his "I Have a Dream" speech.
Doctor Martin Luther King Junior is one of the most well known civil rights leaders.
Today we celebrate what would have been his 92nd birthday.
Chicago leaders virtually commemorated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday Friday.
010521 tues 5