Bitcoin Dips Below $35K

On Friday, Bitcoin slid as investors took profits from the volatile trading week.

Business Insider reports the cryptocurrency fell as much as 11%, to $34,409.04, at intraday lows.

The slide closes out bitcoin's second most volatile week in the last three years.

The coin climbed as much as $41,440 before falling as low as $30,324.

The week also saw more voices dismiss the cryptocurrency as a dangerous market bubble.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban likened it to the internet stocks of the dot-com era.

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde deemed it a "highly speculative asset which has conducted some funny business."