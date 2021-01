Joanne Rogers, Widow Of TV's Mister Rogers, Dies At 92

Joanne Rogers passed away Thursday in Pittsburgh.

She was an accomplished concert pianist and wife of beloved children's television host, Mr. Rogers.

Joanne and Fred Rogers were married for more than 50 years.

Born Sara Joanne Byrd in 1928, Joanne Rogers met her future husband at Rollins College in Florida.

She is survived by two sons, James Byrd Rogers and John Rogers.

HuffPost reports that no cause of death has been given.

She was 92 years old.