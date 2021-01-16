Oregon plan to vaccinate seniors delayed, but educators can begin by end of January

After adjusting to Thursday's disappointing news, Governor Brown said that state officials will have to delay vaccinations for seniors by roughly two weeks.

Promised learnedbut gov.

Brown t state officials recently learned the stockpile doesn't exist and last weeks announcement was "a deception on a national scale."

.

In a statement today, gov.

Brown said "last night, i received disturbing news, confirmed to me directly by general perna of operation warp speed: states will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week, because there is no federal reserve of doses."

Gov.

Brown continued by saying she is demanding answers from the trump administration, saying she is shocked and today the oregon health authority released new details on how this will happen for the state's most vulnerable populations.

The agency plans to vaccinate senior citizens in four waves.

The first wave is seniors who are eighty and older.

The second is seniors over seventy-five.

Director pat allen says this plan depends on oregon getting a reliable supply of doses from the federal government.

"we must have that surge to supply federal surge supply, and federal officials promised to move forward and immunize educators and seniors from covid-19."

The first wave of senior citizens will be eligible for vaccinations starting february