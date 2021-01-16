Don't make mistake of ignoring 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 reminded the people of India that the two doses of corona vaccine are very important.

He said, "I want to remind people of the country that two doses of the corona vaccine are very important.

Experts have said that there should be a gap of one month between both vaccinations.

I request you not to make the mistake of taking off the mask and not maintaining social distancing after getting the first dose because immunity develops after the second dose." PM Modi to launch the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive shortly today, through video conference.