Covid vaccine: Ecuador envoy hails Indian companies, takes part in trials

Hector Cueva Jacome, the Ecuadorian ambassador to India, participated in clinical trials of the Covaxin vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech.

He said that he researched about the vaccine and then arrived at the decision to take part in the trials.

He received the first dose in Rohtak, and is slated to receive the second after 28 days.

Two weeks after that, he would be told if he got the actual vaccine or a placebo.

Jacome hailed Indian vaccine-makers Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India.

The two are manufacturing vaccines recently cleared by Indian drug regulators.

