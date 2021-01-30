India at UN: COVID vaccine will be accessible for the benefit of entire humanity

India has expressed its commitment to help the world fight against COVID-19.

At UNSC, India said "No one is safe, till everyone is safe".

"The endeavour should be to work towards making the vaccine accessible on a universal, equitable and affordable basis in a phased manner." UN chief Antonio Guterres also called India's vaccine production capacity one of the world's best assets.

India also participated in an open debate on the Middle East.

It welcomed the announcement of Palestinian elections.

Expressed support for President Abbas' call to hold an international peace conference.

Ambassador Tirumurti announced India's pledge of US $150,000 for peace building.

India also expressed its commitment to support Libya for peace and stability.

It said there is no military solution to the conflict.

India also raised concern over terror outfits using pandemic to ramp up recruitment.

India took part at the UNSC Arria Formula meeting on children and armed conflict.

It highlighted that for terror groups, children are most susceptible to manipulation whether as active participants in terror or as human shields to protect the perpetrators of terror.

The children are increasingly the target of coercion, both physical and mental.