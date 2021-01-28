Watch: India sends doses of SII’s Covishield vaccine to Bahrain, Sri Lanka

India once again established its position as a reliable partner in Covid-19 assistance.

It dispatched Covishield to Bahrain and Sri Lanka under the Vaccine Maitri Initiative.

Sri Lanka to receive a consignment of 50,400 doses, while Bahrain to get 10,800 doses.

Covishield developed by Serum Institute of India was loaded to cargo aircraft at Mumbai.

The cargo aircraft left Mumbai airport as per schedule at 7:55 am for Manama.

The vaccine consignment for Colombo, which delayed for 15 minutes, left at 9:00 am.

Meanwhile, India has supplied vaccines to its neighbours under neighbourhood first policy.

Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh received vaccines.

India sees international cooperation in the area of fight against Covid-19 as its duty.

New Delhi has played the role of the first responder in the region.