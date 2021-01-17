'51 minor, 1serious events were reported,' says Satyendar Jain on vaccination drive

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that around 4,317 health care workers were inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine on January 17.

As the number was far less than the set target, Satyendar Jain said that inoculation percentage was 50% as lot of people did not turn up at the last moment.

He further informed that among the people who got vaccinated, 51 minor and one serious adverse events were reported.

"Positivity has reduced to .44% from past few dates, and we can say that the third peak has ended comfortably in Delhi.

Cases are also reducing but I would still like to request people to follow guidelines.

Yesterday, 4,317 health care workers were inoculated.

And the entire process was successful.

In all states the inoculation percentage was 50% mainly because people did not turn up at the last moment.

51 minor and one serious adverse events were reported," said Satyendar Jain during a press conference on January 17.