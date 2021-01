Raab: Government confident both Covid jabs will be given

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government is "quietly confident" that people will receive both doses of the Covid vaccine, however did not guarantee the second would come within 12 weeks of the first.

He added the UK was "on track" with the vaccination timetable, administering more vaccine than any other country in Europe.

Report by Alibhaiz.

