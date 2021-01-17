Man Who Live-Streamed Capitol Siege Under Arrest

On January, 6th, the far-right personality known as 'Baked Alaska' live-streamed the Capitol riots.

The FBI used his feed on the DLive platform to nab multiple rioters and has asked members of the public to watch the footage to help them identify others.

With the help of the public, more than 125 arrests have been made.

And now, 'Baked Alaska' himself has been arrested, too.

Newser reports Tim Gionet, as he's legally known, was nabbed by the FBI in Houston on Saturday.

During the siege, he could be heard encouraging other protesters not to leave, cursing and exclaiming “We are in the Capitol Building, 1776 will commence again."