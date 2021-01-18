Max Cohan's Sunday sports recap

This evening the divisional round of the n-f-l playoffs wrapped up with a couple of wacky games -- in kansas city the chiefs came out victorius -- but not without suffering a big loss first... early -- the chiefs having no problems -- mahomes to kelce and the big man flies through the air on the touchdown.

Down but not out -- baker mayfield and browns looking at what seems like a golden opportunity to cut into the lead -- rishard higgins dives for the endzone -- but the ball pops out and rolls out of bounds -- thats a touchback and gives the cheifs the ball back...so no luck that time.

Up nine-- mahomes trying to rush for the first down -- a hard tackle from mack wilson knocks him out of the game with a concussion .

So the browns keep pushing -- kareem hunt scoring against his old team.

And just like that it's a one possession game in the games final minutes...with chad henne in at q-b the chiefs need something big...henne darts for midfield -- but can't pick up the first down -- just inches short..

So on fourth and short -- with the browns out of timeouts...henne hits hill to seal the deal...kansas city takes this one 22- 17...moving on to their third straight a-f-c title game... down in nola -- its a battle of the 40 somethings as tom brady and drew brees squared off for the third time this year.... not the best game for brees -- looking for michael thomas here he gets picked off by sean murphy bunting -- a very solid return looks like its going to go all the way back but he's ruled out inside the five no problem for the bucs though -- brady hits evans to finish the job and give tampa bay the lead.

Now the saints try to get fancy -- a trick play the puts the ball in jameis winston's hands -- his only attempt of the night goes for a 56-yard touchdown -- no one near smith as the saints retake the lead..

With brees back under center -- it's smith again -- a ridiculous grab breaks the tie but the saints wouldn't score for the rest of the game... brees was held to just 134 yards and picked off three times in what may be his final game -- as tom brady and the bucs pushed their way back to nfc championship game for the first time since the 2002 season..

So with those games in the books -- the nfc and afc championship games are officially set for next sunday...the packers and buccaneers will fight it out in the frozen tundra at 2:05.... and the chiefs will take on the buffalo bills in kansas city at 5:40... last night we told you that the alabama a&m bulldogs entered the weekend in rare company -- they were one of nine undefeated teams left in the country...well after saturday's slate of the games -- they are still alive and the crowd is smaller.... with the bulldogs win over alabama state saturday -- the team moved to 3 and 0....three games is the fewest of any of the remaining teams -- most of which have at least 10...now there are only six teams left -- including the number one and two teams in the country in gonzaga and baylor...the bulldogs will look to stay out of the loss column when they take on the southern jaguars on saturday...