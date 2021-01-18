Donald Trump in profile

Donald Trump is leaving his position as president following a tumultuous fouryears.
We take a look at the most controversial president in US history.
Supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Washington D.C. Capitol Building last week in protest of Trump’s election defeat, killing..
Bobby Christine is the new US Attorney overseeing federal prosecutions in Atlanta, Georgia.
In a call with staffers that he..