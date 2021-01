Fishermen protest as new Brexit paperwork leads to waste

Fishermen have protested by parking their lorries of shellfish outside the entrance to Downing Street in Whitehall, complaining that new paperwork imposed after Brexit is causing lengthy delays and wastage of their stock.

Report by Etemadil.

