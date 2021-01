7:30 a.m. COVID-19 update

WE WANT TO TAKE A MOMENT NOW TOCHECK ON THE CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON OUR TWO STATES.THE LATEST NUMBERS FROM KANSASSHOW 360 NEW CASES OFCORONAVIRUS.SO FAR, A TOTAL OF 245,000PEOPLE HAVE GOTTEN SICK, ACROSSTHE STATE.IN MISSOURI, HEALTH OFFICIALSREPORT MORE THAN 1400 NEW CASESOF THE VIRUSTHE STATE’S TOTAL SITS AT ABOUT437,000 INFECTIONS.ROB: STARTING TODAY, IF YOU’REPREGNANT OR AT RISK OF SEVEREILLNESS, IT’S YOUR TURN FOR ACORONAVIRUS VACCINATION INMISSOURI.KMBC 9’S MARTIN AUGUSTINE JOINSUS LIVMARTIN, GOOD MORNING.WHERE DID THESE PEOPLE NEED TOGO TO GET A SHOT?MARTIN: FOR THIS PHASE OF THESTATE’S VACCINATION PLAN, ITWILL BE INCUMBENT UPON YOU TOCHECK WITH THE PHARMACY YOU GOTO, OR YOUR DOCTOR’S OFFICE TOFIND OUT IF THOSE PLACES HAVE AVACCINE AVAILABLE TO YOU.TODAY IFYOU ARE 65 OR OLDER, IF YOU HAVECANCER OR A HURT CONDITION,KIDNEY DISEASE OR DIABETES,AMONG OTHER HEALTH ISSUES.GOVERNOR MIKE PARSON SAYS MORECOVID-19 VACCINE IS ARRIVINGTHIS WEEK, WHICH ALLOWED HIM TOOPEN UP THE NEXT PHAS OF WHO’STURN IT IS FOR A SHOTHE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE SAYS SOFAR, ABOUT 160,000 MISSOURIANSHAVE RECEIVED THEIR FIRST DOSEOF THE VACCINE.ABOUT 22,000 HAVE RECEIVED THEIRSECOND DOSE AND ARE CONSIDEREDTO BE FULLY VACCINATEDTHE KEY IN ALL OF THIS RIGHT NOWIS THAT YOU ARE CHECKING IN WITHTHE PHARMACY OR THE DOCTOR’SOFFICE, BECAUSE EVEN MOREVACCINE IS ARRIVING THIS WEEK INTHE STATE OF MISSOURI, SUPPLIESARE STILL FAIRLY LIMITED.REPORTING LIVE, MARTINAUGUSTINE.PEOPLE ON BOTH SIDES OF THEROBIN: THANK YOU.STATE LINE CAN FILL OUT ASURVEY, SAYING THEY’D LIKE TORECEIVE A VACCINE.THEY’RE ALL ONLINE.ONCE YOU REGISTER ON YOURCOUNTY’S HEALTH DEPARTMENTWEBSITE, YOU WILL GET A NOTICEWHEN IT’S YOUR TURN TO GET YOURSHOTS.YOUR HEALTH DEPARTMENT WILL THENSCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.ROB: IN KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI,PEOPLE WHO WANT THE VACCINE BUTDON’T HAVE INTERNET ACCESS CANCALL THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT.THAT’S 816-513-6152IN WYANDOTTE COUNTY, YOU CANCALL 311 FOR HELP FILLING OUTTHE UNIFIED GOVERNMENT’S VACCINEINTEREST FORSTARTING TODAY, YOU CAN GETCORONAVIRUS ANTIBODY TEST, ATSELECT HY-VEE STORES.IT’S DESIGNED TO CHECK IF YOU’VEEVER BEEN INFECTED WITH THEVIRUS.IT IS A RAPID RESULT TEST THECOSTS 25 B