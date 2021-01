PM: Vaccine rollout going as quickly as we can

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the coronavirus vaccine is being rolled out as quickly as possible around the UK.

Mr Johnson said he would 'take stock' of the situation mid-February and look at how restrictions may be eased gradually.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn