Trump To Skip Biden's Inauguration

President Donald Trump appears to be heading south to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach soon.

He is apparently flying to Florida instead of attending Joe Biden's inauguration.

The FAA issued temporary flight restrictions over the private club for January 20th.

This indicates the president's arrival, according to Business Insider.

One of Trump's final tweets confirmed suspicions that he wouldn't be at the Biden inauguration.

This may be his final move in a very strange, one of a kind presidency.