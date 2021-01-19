Power Rangers Protection Program heads to Coast

Comic book stores have felt the economic impacts from COVID-19 and one local store is getting a visit from a super hero this week to help out.

- comic book stores have felt the- economic impacts from - covid-19, and one local store i- - - getting a visit from a super- hero this week to help out.

- actor jason david frank is know- for his role as tommy - oliver in the power rangers tv- franchise.- frank recently created the powe- ranger protection - program where he and a few othe- power rangers alumni- visit comic book shops across - the country to meet fans and- raise funds for local stores- through signed memorabilia and- more.

- this coming saturday at noon, - frank will be at three alarm- comics in d'iberville, meeting- fans and sharing his- message of how comics can get - people through tough times.

- - "what better thing to do during your off time - than to get away from the real- world and disappear into a- superhero world - where you know, you're- protected.

I think power ranger- changes lives and it- gives hope to people.

You know,- you come in..you get to, you- know, when i say- meet me, i like to say i get to- meet them, because i hate the - - - - word come meet me, i want to- meet them."

The meet and greet with jason - david frank will follow covid-1- safety guidelines and will last- until frank has - greeted every fan.- he'll continue his tour with- stops at comic book stores in - covington and slidell, louisian- next