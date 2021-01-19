Skip to main content
Saints Report: Third time's not the charm for Saints against Tampa Bay Bucs

Credit: WXXV
For all the heartbreak that came from the New Orleans Saints losing on the final play of the game in three straight post-season exits, Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers comes with a different kind of heartbreak in what could be the end of an era.

- - "he's got one super bowl.

I mea that's- phenomenal to say he's won one,- but there's been a couple times- where it's been - within our grasp and us as a- team has failed him, us as a- team just didn't reach- the heights that we wanted to - and it's really going to go dow- - especially this - year - it's going to go down as- one of my all-time more fond- - - - teammates, one of my most fun - times of being a saint.

This- locker room is special the way- we grew - together as a defense, the way- the offense corralled this year- and for us to fall short, all - - - of it sucks and hurts and you - think about again, drew.

What h- went through this last- season, what he went through- this season.

I want more for- myself, i want more for us as - a team, i want more for him."

- "i would never regret it.

Never no- - - - complaints, no regrets.

Man,- i've always tried to play this- game with a great - - - - respect and a great reverence - for it.

And man, you find out s- much about yourself - and you have to fight through s- much when you play this game.

I- say this- season, we probably had to figh- through more than we had to in- any other season in - - - - my career.

From injury to all - the covid stuff to just crazy - circumstances, man, it- was worth every moment of it."

If the reports are true... and- if this is indeed the end of- the - n-f-l road, for drew brees... - all i can say is thank you.

- sincerely... a

