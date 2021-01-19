Saints Report: Third time’s not the charm for Saints against Tampa Bay Bucs

For all the heartbreak that came from the New Orleans Saints losing on the final play of the game in three straight post-season exits, Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers comes with a different kind of heartbreak in what could be the end of an era.

- - "he's got one super bowl.

I mea that's- phenomenal to say he's won one,- but there's been a couple times- where it's been - within our grasp and us as a- team has failed him, us as a- team just didn't reach- the heights that we wanted to - and it's really going to go dow- - especially this - year - it's going to go down as- one of my all-time more fond- - - - teammates, one of my most fun - times of being a saint.

This- locker room is special the way- we grew - together as a defense, the way- the offense corralled this year- and for us to fall short, all - - - of it sucks and hurts and you - think about again, drew.

What h- went through this last- season, what he went through- this season.

I want more for- myself, i want more for us as - a team, i want more for him."

- "i would never regret it.

Never no- - - - complaints, no regrets.

Man,- i've always tried to play this- game with a great - - - - respect and a great reverence - for it.

And man, you find out s- much about yourself - and you have to fight through s- much when you play this game.

I- say this- season, we probably had to figh- through more than we had to in- any other season in - - - - my career.

From injury to all - the covid stuff to just crazy - circumstances, man, it- was worth every moment of it."

If the reports are true... and- if this is indeed the end of- the - n-f-l road, for drew brees... - all i can say is thank you.

sincerely...