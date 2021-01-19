15 workers killed in Surat after being run over by truck; PM expresses grief

Fifteen migrant labourers from Rajasthan sleeping by the roadside died after a truck ran over them on Jan 18 in Gujarat's Surat district.

The incident took place near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat.

“The truck was on its way to Mandvi from Kim.

The driver lost control of the vehicle after it hit sugarcane hanging out of the tractor trolley coming from the opposite direction,” said a police official.

Twelve died on the spot while three of the eight injured died in a nearby hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each person killed in the accident and Rs 50,000 would be given to each injured.

