Tunisians protest after Arab Spring anniversary

Hundreds of youths clashed with police in cities across Tunisia late on Monday, throwing stones and gasoline bombs in the capital as security forces used tear gas and water cannons to try to quell the unrest.

Throwing stones and gasoline bombs the streets in Tunisia's capital were on fire late Monday, as hundreds of young people clashed with police.

Protests erupted day after the 10 year anniversary of a revolution that was sparked when a fruit seller set himself on fire, and inspired a wave of revolt across North Africa and the Middle East.

In Tunisia it brought democracy but little material gain and anger has been growing at joblessness and poor state services.

Around 300 young men confronted police in the capital's Ettadamon district and violence followed in several Tunisian cities.

It's uncertain whether demonstrations will last without clear political leadership or backing from major political parties.

The crowd in Ettadamon chanted no slogans on Monday as they clashed with police, but a recently graduated young protester who spoke to Reuters said the goal was to expose their daily struggles, calling for jobs and dignity.

Tunisia was headed toward an economic crisis even before the global health crisis.

On the weekend Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi named 12 new ministers on the weekend in a cabinet reshuffle in an effort to inject new blood into government, amid the rising political tensions.