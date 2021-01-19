S&P 500 Movers: NOV, GM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of General Motors topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.4%.
Year to date, General Motors registers a 28.8% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NOV, trading down 6.6%.
NOV is showing a gain of 0.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Welltower, trading down 4.0%, and IPG Photonics, trading up 6.4% on the day.
