The Care Workers Fighting For The National Living Wage

Billie Ahouzan is one of the care workers and cleaners at Sage Nursing Home in north London who have gone on strike.

Along with his colleagues, he says they were left with no option after attempting to negotiate over issues of low pay, sick pay and union recognition.

Ahouzan, who has worked at the home for 12 years, describes his love for the residents and the challenges he faced during the pandemic.