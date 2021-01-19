The NFL announced on Jan.
19 that H.E.R.
Will perform "America the Beautiful" and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will sing the National Anthem at the 2021 Super Bowl LV in Feb.
7 at Tampa Bay, Fla.
H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church Set to Perform at 2021 Super Bowl Kick-Off Show | Billboard News
