Inauguration Day: Unprecedented Security In U.S. Capitol

It's an historic day in America as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office.
Amid the pandemic and security concerns, this year's inauguration ceremony will look much different.
A dozen members of the U.S. National Guard have been removed from duty helping secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden..
Pro-Trump extremists breach the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021
The NYPD's largest union endorsed Donald Trump,..