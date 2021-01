Local teachers hope students learn from Inauguration Day

While Inauguration Day is an important day for the nation, some local teachers are hoping their students will learn something from the day.

TODAY WILL BE A HISTORIC DAYACROSS THE COUNTRY..AS WEWELCOME IN A NEW PRESIDENT ANDVICEPRESIDENT.WCPO 9 NEWS ANCHORTIMYKA ARTIST CONTINUES OURINAUGURATION COVERAGE WITH HOWSTUDENTS AT BOONE COUNTYSCHOOLS WILL BE AMONG THEMILLIONS OF AMERICANS WATCHINGHISTORY BEING MADETODAY...AND WHY IT'S SOIMPORTANT.

TIMYKA?MANY OF US MIGHT REMEMBERWATCHING OUR FIRSTPRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION.BILL CLINTON WAS THE FIRST ONEI CAN REMEMBER.TODAY STUDENTSIN THE BOONE COUNTY SCHOOLDISTRICT WILL HAVE THEIR OWNMEMORIES OF THIS HISTORICDAY..IN FACT IT'S PART OFTHEIR CURRICULUM.MR VICKELL TEACHES APGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS ATCOOPER HIGH.HIS SENIORS HAVEBEEN HOLDING CLASSES VIRTUALLYTHIS YEAR.

MRS DAVIS' 8GRADERS AT CAMP ERNST MIDDLESCHOOL HAVE BEEN LEARNINGABOUT THE REVOLUTIONARY WARAND SOME CURRENT EVENTS WHILETHIS IS AN UNUSUALINAUGURATION TO SAY THELEAST... WITH NO IN PERSONPARADE OR LARGE CROWDS OFONLOOKERS OUTSIDE THE CAPITOLBLDG BECAUSE OF SECURITYCONCERNS AND THE OUTGOINGPRESIDENT NOT IN ATTENDANCE...THESE 170 STUDENTS IN BOONECOUNTY SCHOOLS ARE FULLYENGAGED IN THE PROCESS.

THEIRTEACHERS TELL ME AND THEY WILLBE WATCHING AS JOE BIDEN ANDKAMALA HARRIS ARE SWORN INTOOFFICE... AND PLANNING TO HAVECLASS DISCUSSIONS ABOUT ITLATER ON.I hope they make theconnections to some of thetopics we've been talkingabout all year and I hope theyget the historical aspectbecause like you mentioned forthe first time we have ourfirst female Vice Presidentthat's a huge historicalmoment no matter Who yousupported in this electionthat's a big deal803Especially the young girls inmy class see this as asignificant event and I thinkthere was a lot of excitementand a lot of joyBOTH TEACHERS TELL ME YOU'D BESURPRISED BY JUST HOW MUCHTODAY'S YOUNG PEOPLE CAREABOUT POLITICS AND THEPOLITICAL PROCESS.AS WE ENTERTHE NEXT CHAPTER OF OURNATION'S HISTORY..

SOME THEMMIGHT BE STARTING TO WRITETHEIR OWN CHAPTERS FORAMERICA'S FUTURE.TIMYKAARTIST, WCPO 9 NEWS.