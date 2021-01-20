Northeast Indiana colleges take precautions to slow spread of COVID-19 as spring semester begins

FOX 55 speaks with Purdue University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech, and Indiana Tech about the precautions they’re taking to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As colleges are gearing up for the spring semester, things may look a little different for students.

Fox 55's nico pennisi speaks with northeast indiana schools about the precautions they're taking to slow the spread of covid-19 3 spring semester is in full swing at purdue university fort wayne.

History professor jeff malanson says they replicated spring semester after what they did in the fall."a little over a third of our classes are online, and the other two thirds are face to face and hybrid."malanson says pfw is working hard on ensuring student success in and out of the classroom.

"there's a variety of social outreach opportunities for students, connection opportunities for students and support mechanisms for students to make sure they have both social and emotional support and experience they need to round out a college experience."bridge: many colleges tell me that this way of learning isn't a shock to students.

After almost a year of virtual learning, they've come to adjust.across the street, classes began today for ivy tech students.

Spokesperson nick spangle says it's because they're virtual for the first two weeks of the spring semester."once we are past those first two weeks, we are keeping close tabs on the positivity rate of our counties and we have the ability to ramp up or ramp down our on campus presence with both employees and students."

Spangle says unfortunately some classes such as labs will still be in person.

If students come to campus, they're required to have their temperature checked at the door.

"lab stations are going to be six feet apart, no students utilizing the same equipment, disinfecting after every use.

We've also increased our facilities cleaning crew rounds."at indiana tech, classes will begin monday, a week later than usual.vice president of marketing and communications brian engelhart says the first week isn't the only days they've axed."we decided to have a spring break to avoid some of the back and forth travel.

We are sprinkling in some break days throughout the semester just to give students time off from class."new this spring, indiana tech is asking students to get tested before arriving on campus or show proof that they've had it in the past and have recovered.

In some instances they'll ask students to be vaccinated if they have a health-related job.

"for those who are unable to do that in their own community, as we know some communities testing can take longer, we're also gonna have a clinic on campus the first week of classes where they can come and get a test."indiana tech is live-streaming and recording all of their classes for those who may not feel comfortable attending in person.

In fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news for more information about what these colleges are doing to prepare this semester, visit our website at w f f t dot