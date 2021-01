Still 'tough weeks to come' in the pandemic, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed there are still “tough weeks to come” inthe pandemic.

From Downing Street, he told the media: “We’re going absolutelyas fast as we can and it is literally a race against time, a race to protectthe elderly and the vulnerable in the context of what is still a very, verytough pandemic.

“There are still tough weeks to come.”