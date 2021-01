Watch: US President Joe Biden signs first 3 proclamations

United States of America's new President Joe Biden signed first three proclamations of his presidency.

An Inauguration Day proclamation, nominations to cabinet positions, and nominations to sub-cabinet positions were signed on January 20.

New Vice President Kamala Harris was also present at the time of signing the proclamations.

Biden took oath as the 46th President of USA.

Harris also took oath as the first female VP of USA.