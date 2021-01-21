Southwest Florida leaders share what they want from President Joe Biden

Congressman Byron Donalds says he hopes President Biden stays true to his promise of unity.

Like President Joe Biden, Fort Myers leaders say they want to see a more united America, too.

TONIGHT, SOUTHWEST FLORIDALAWMAKERS ARE ADDRESSING THEFUTURE OF THE NATION AS WE WATCHTODAY’S INAUGURATION.

THEY TELLFOX 4’S RACHEL LOYD WHAT HARDWORK LIES AHEAD.

RACHEL?1:21 - 1:27:36 - :42PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN SAYS HE’SFOCUSED ON RESTORING THE SOUL OFAMERICA.

A LOCAL CONGRESSMANSAYS HE HOPES HE CAN MAKE THATHAPPEN.

BUT EASIER SAID THANDONE.NatsDURING HIS INAUGURAL SPEECH,PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN TALKED ABOUTFIGHTING THE PANDEMIC ANDPOLITICAL EXTREMISM.White supremacy, domesticterrorism, that we mustconfront, and we will defeat.REPUBLICAN BYRON DONALDS, SPOKETO ME FROM D.C.

TODAY JUST HOURSAFTER ATTENDING THEINAUGURATION.

HE SAYS HE HOPESPRESIDENT BIDEN STAYS TRUE TOHIS WORDS.Being able to work with bothsides of the aisle.

Being ableto actually serve and lead allAmericans like he said today.

Ihope he can.WHEN IT COMES TO CONFRONTINGWHITE SUPREMACY.MANY SAY TRUMPFAILED TO DO THAT DURING THEPRESIDENTIAL DEBATE AGAINSTPRESIDENT BIDEN.

AS AN AVIDTRUMP SUPPORTERDONALDSDISAGREES.The previous President onmultiple occasions has denouncedwhite supremacy.His focus was really on oureconomic issues, growing oureconomy, actually controllingthe southern border.

Controllingimmigration for the UnitedStates and making sure we getout of foreign wars.

Endlessforeign wars.UNITY WAS ANOTHER THEME OFPRESIDENT BIDEN’S INAUGURALSPEECH.

COUNCILMAN JOHNNYSTREETS SAYS HE’S HOPING BIDENWILL BRING THE COUNTRY TOGETHERBY DOING WHAT PRESIDENT TRUMPDIDN’T DO.In order to show unity, therehas to be some accountability.But, the administration that’sleaving, hasn’t shown anyaccountability.FORT MYERS MAYOR KEVIN ANDERSONSAID FORGIVENESS IS JUST ASIMPORTANT.Let’s start by looking eachother in the eye, and forgivingeach other for things we may beupset with.

And let those thingsgo, and build on tomorrow.COUNCILMAN STREETS’ PHILOSOPHYFOR THE NATION’S HEALING PROCESSIS THE SAME AS THE ONE HE HASFOR LOCAL POLITICS IN FortMyers.First of all, you have toacknowledge that there are someproblems. It’s just like wounds.Before a wound can heal, it hasto be cleaned out.(LLTAG)CONGRESSMAN DONALDS ALSO TALKEDABOUT THE COVID RELIEF PACKAGEPRESIDENT BIDEN HAS ALREADYINTRODUCED.

HE SAYS HE DOESN’TAGREE WITH A LOT OF THE