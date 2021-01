Ahmedabad-based artist paints portrait of US President Biden, VP Harris, Mahatma Gandhi

Ahmedabad-based artist Aejaz Saiyed gave final touch to an artwork featuring United States of America's new President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Mahatma Gandhi.

Through his artwork, Saiyed hopes for the peace and good relations between India and US.

Meanwhile, Biden took oath as the 46th President of USA on Jan 20.

Harris also took oath as the first female VP of USA.