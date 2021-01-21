Tom Hanks Hosts Virtual Inaugural Concert Headlined By John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry

The concert paid a special tribute to frontline workers who have helped keep the country running during the coronavirus pandemic and featured performances by John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, the Foo Fighters and Tim McGraw.
Tom Hanks hosts ‘Celebrating America’ inaugural event with performances by Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry and John Legend
Upworthy