'Her health is stable,' informs Sasikala's nephew after hospitalisation

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala, who was shifted from the Central Jail in Bengaluru to the Lady Curzon Hospital after complaining of fever, is in a stable condition, as informed by her nephew in Bengaluru.

"I've reliable info that Sasikala's health is stable, doctors are looking after her.

She is being monitored properly.

She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections.

Doctors still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not," said TTV Dhinakaran, nephew of Sasikala.

The 63-year-old leader was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late Jayalalithaa.

She has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets' case.