UK artists may struggle to perform in EU, says music head

The general secretary of the Musicians’ Union has warned that UK artists willstruggle to perform in the EU.
Horace Trubridge said “getting into Europe toplay live gigs could be as difficult and as expensive as getting intoAmerica”.
The general secretary of the Musicians’ Union has warned that UK artists willstruggle to perform in the EU.
Horace Trubridge said “getting into Europe toplay live gigs could be as difficult and as expensive as getting intoAmerica”.
Big names like Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry were just a few of the famous artists singing songs dedicated to..
Robbie Owens reports.