Government urge people to ignore fake news on vaccine

Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Medical Director for NHS England Dr Vin Diwarkar have spoken at the Downing Street press conference to urge the public to take the vaccine when they are offered it, and ignore misinformation around the jab.

Report by Etemadil.

