Brother describes family 'heartbreak' on Reading terror victim's 40th birthday

The brother of Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, who was killed in the Reading terrorattack on June 20 2020, has paid tribute to him on what would have been his40th birthday.

The US citizen, affectionately known to his loved ones as Joe,was stabbed to death in a park by 26-year-old failed Libyan asylum seekerKhairi Saadallah on June 20 last year.

His friends, history teacher JamesFurlong, 36, and scientist Dr David Wails, 49, were also killed in the attackin Forbury Gardens as the victims were enjoying a summer evening after thefirst lockdown restrictions in England were relaxed.