Age of Aquarius

For all those Aquarians out there born January 20 through February 18 if you don't know already your sign indicates that you are independent and smart, a good listener and a good friend.

You're also in good company.

Below are some famous people past and present who share your birth sign: Galileo Galilei, Charles Darwin, Virginia Woolf, Franklin D.

Roosevelt, Thomas Edison and Charles Dickens, Bob Marley, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, Michael Jordan and Cristiano Ronaldo.