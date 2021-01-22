Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane welcomed with dhol, flowers after historic Australia tour

Ajinkya Rahane returned home after leading India to a historic Test series win Down Under.

The stand-in skipper landed in Mumbai and received a hero's welcome on his arrival.

A huge number of cricket fans gathered on the Mumbai streets to cheer for Rahane.

Flowers were showered on him while dhol and trumpets made it a festive atmosphere.

Rahane took over the captaincy after Virat Kohli returned home on paternity leave.

Under Rahane's leadership India achieved a historic series win in Australia.

India came back from 0-1 down to take the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.